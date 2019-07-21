Image Source : PTI Pro Kabaddi League 2019: When, Where and How to Watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Online & TV

Pro Kabaddi League 2019, When, Where and How to Watch PKL Live Match Streaming Online and TV Telecast: U Mumba started their campaign with a big win over the Telugu Titans and a comprehensive win, while Abhishek Singh claimed 10 points, Sandeep Narwal was at his vert best in the defence as the Titans didn't seem to have much of a strategy walking into the match. The defending champions edged past three-time winners Patna Pirates and the Bulls will look to continue their winning run but they do come up against the Giants of the game, the Gujarat Fortunegiants. It's an action packed day so don't miss out on any of the details as we bring you all the details as to When, Where and How you can watch the Pro Kabaddi League live online and on TV.

When is the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match will be played on July 21 (Sunday).

Where will the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match be played?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match match will be played in Hyderabad.

What time will the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match begin?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match will begin at 7.30 PM IST. The second match of the day will be followed by Telegu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas.

Where can you watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match Streaming Online?

You can watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match streaming online on Hotstar.

Where can you watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match on TV?

You can watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.