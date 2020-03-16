Vitorio Gregotti, the Italian architect of Barcelona's Olympic stadium, dies of coronavirus

Image Source : TWITTER/PEDRODALUZMOR The architect died of pneumonia after being contracted with COVID-19 at the age of 92.

Vitorio Gregotti, the Italian architect who helped design Barcelona's Summer Olympic stadium, died of coronavirus at the age of 92. Gregotti contracted with COVID-19 before breathing his last with pneumonia.

He also designed the Merassi stadium in Genoa for the 1990s World Cup in Italy, and the Arcimboldi Opera Theatre in Milan. He also helped build a housing district in Shanghai and the Grand Theatre de Provence in France.

Fellow Italian architect, Stefano Boeri paid tribute to Gregotti, writing that he was a "master of international architecture” who “created the story of our culture“.

Italy is worst hit by the deadly outbreak of coronavirus, and many footballers have also tested positive of the disease. In Serie A club Sampdoria alone, five footballers have contracted COVID-19. 10 football players so far have tested positive of the virus.

On Sunday, Ezequiel Garay became the first La Liga footballer to contract coronavirus. In England's Premier League, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi have tested positive for COVID-19.

The football action has been suspended in all major leagues in Europe.