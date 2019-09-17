Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead birthday wishes for PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today, in his home state of Gujarat.

Public figures, including politicians, Bollywood celebrities and sportspersons are taking it to social media to wish PM Modi on his birth anniversary.

Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India in 2014 after serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for 13 years. He was elected for a second term in the 2019 General Elections.

He led the Bharatiya Janata Party to victories in two consecutive General Elections with full majority, becoming the first person from outside the Indian National Congress to do so.

His tenure as Prime Minister oversaw the beginning of 'Swachh Bharat Mission', which puts emphasis on health and sanitation. In 2018, an initiative called 'Khelo India' was launched, which is a national programme for the development of sports.

As the Prime Minister turned 69, the Indian sports fraternity took to Twitter to wish him. Take a look:

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish PM Modi on his birthday: Happy Birthday Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. Your vision for a healthier and cleaner India is an inspiration for all. May you always be blessed with good health in life.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who will play the second T20I of the three-match series against South Africa on Wednesday, also wished PM Modi on his 69th birthday.

Wishing our honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. Wish you all the good health and success in your pursuit of taking our nation to greater heights. 🇮🇳🙏🏼 @PMOIndia — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2019

Wishing a very happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. I pray for your long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/xpfmwcnhwH — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) September 17, 2019

Happy Birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. God bless you🎂 @narendramodi #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/NSn0HKw99B — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) September 17, 2019