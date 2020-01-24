UP Govt announces cash reward for Tokyo Games medalists

Image Source : IANS The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced cash rewards for all athletes from the state who win medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced that all the athletes from the state, who will be winning gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games, will be rewarded with Rs 6 crore each.

Apart from this, those winning silver and bronze medals at the prestigious quadrennial event will be rewarded with Rs 4 and 2 crore, respectively. Besides, all the Uttar Pradesh athletes participating in the Tokyo Games would be given Rs 10 lakh each by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government.

The Chief Minister also announced that those winning gold medals in Commonwealth and Asian Games will get Rs 50 lakh, those winning silver Rs 30 lakh, bronze 15 and participants will be provided 5 lakh each.

The Twitter handle of UP CM's office quoted Adityanath as making these announcements on UP Sthapna Diwas.

Tokyo Olympic Games are slated to be played between July 24 and August 9.