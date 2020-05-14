Players given 'opt-out' option as UK government issues guidelines for return to training for elite sports

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES No contact between athletes will be permitted and venues will need to be "suitably cleaned and disinfected" before usage.

Elite sport in the United Kingdom has come closer to a return amid the coronavirus pandemic as the government has issued guidelines for the resumption of training.

Among the guidelines published by the government is that the athletes and staff should opt to come for training or competitions and should not be obligated to do so.

Additionally, athletes should be allowed to opt-out at any point they want without any consequences. No contact between athletes will be permitted and venues will need to be "suitably cleaned and disinfected" before usage.

"All athletes and support staff should be engaged in a 1:1 check-in prior to the resumption of organised step one training to ensure they have understood the sport specific risks and mitigations, training site protocols in place, are physically and mentally well enough to engage in return to training and have actively 'opted in' to engaging in step one return to training," the document published byt UK government states.

"It will be for individual sports to agree with their athletes any conditions for their return. All athletes and staff should also be clear on their route to 'opt out' of the organised training environment under Step One conditions at any time without unreasonable steps being taken against them consequently."

The recommendations come as various governing bodies for sports in the UK, particularly the lucrative football and cricket competitions in England, look to chart returns to the stadiums. ESPNcricinfo reports that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are expected to outline individual training programmes for prospective England players.

The Premier League, BBC Sport reports, has begun consultations with players, managers Professional Footballers' Association and the League Managers' Association as they look for a planned resumption of training next week.

The Rugby Football Union, however, said that there is "significant work to do before any kind of training can resume" in rugby's Premiership."

