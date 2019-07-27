Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: Watch U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan live on Hotstar and Star Sports

Image Source : TWITTER/U MUMBA Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: Full details on when and where to watch U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan live on Hotstar and Star Sports.

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming

When is the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match?

Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan. The Maharashtra derby kickstarts the Mumbai leg of the tournament, and India's cricket team captain Virat Kohli will grace the occasion as well. Virat Kohli will sing the national anthem at the opening of the leg. Find the full information on when and where to watch U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan live on Hotstar and Star Sports.

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match will be played on July 27 (Saturday).

Where will the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match be played?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match will be played in Mumbai.

What time will the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match begin?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match Streaming Online?

You can watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match streaming online on Hotstar.

Where can you watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match on TV?

You can watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.