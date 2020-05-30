Two members of Hockey India staff test positive for COVID-19, office to remain closed

Image Source : TWITTER: @THEHOCKEYINDIA While one of the employees is from the accounts department, the other is a junior field officer, IOA chief Narinder Batra informed.

Hockey India's office will remain shut for two weeks after two of its staff tested positive for the coronavirus. 29 out of 31 employees were tested and apart from the two that tested positive, two more tested inconclusive and will be tested again.

"The two inconclusive are being retested again on Sunday (May) 31st at 11am," International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra said in a statement.

While one of the employees is from the accounts department, the other is a junior field officer, Batra further informed. Amongst the two inconclusive tests, one is a joint director and the other is a dispatch clerk.

"All 25 found negative have gone into home quarantine for 14 days to work from home," said Batra. "The two found positive are also in strict home quarantine under medical monitoring. The two inconclusive are also in home quarantine under medical monitoring."

Batra said that Hockey India President Mushtaq Ahmad informed him of the offices remaining shut for 14 days.

Batra further urged all National Sports Federations and State Olympic Associations to get their employees tested for the deadly virus "without any further delay."

"This will help in giving confidence to us and all our stakeholders including our athletes," he said.

More than 1.7 lakh confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported so far in India while close to 5000 people have lost their lives.

