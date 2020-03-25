Tokyo Olympics, Winter Games 2022, Youth Olympics 2022 in a row huge challenge for IOC: Thomas Bach

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, together with Beijing 2022 and Dakar 2022, will present a huge challenge towards the governing body of the Olympic movement.

"We have a very huge challenge now, because we have to put the full focus for the next couple of months, more than a year from now on the organization of Tokyo 2020. At the same time, Beijing 2022 are approaching and Dakar 2022 are also approaching. This is a big, big challenge," Bach said in a teleconference with nearly 400 reporters around the world on Wednesday.

"We would have to see now in the months to come what this means and how to organize this in a way which is feasible for the staff which is already working extremely hard."

The IOC and the Tokyo 2020 organising committee announced in a joint statement that the Olympics has been postponed so as to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. The decision was finalised after a telephonic conversation between Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.