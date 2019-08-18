Sunday, August 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Other News
  5. Telangana Policeman wins two medals at World Police and Fire Games

Telangana Policeman wins two medals at World Police and Fire Games

N Bose Kiran, who is currently the Additional Inspector of Police at Cyberabad Police Comminssionerate in Telangana, secured two medals at the recently-concluded World Police and Fire Games in China.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 18, 2019 9:45 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

N Bose Kiran, who is currently the Additional Inspector of Police at Cyberabad Police Comminssionerate in Telangana, secured two medals at the recently-concluded World Police and Fire Games in China.

Telangana Policeman N. Bose Kiran has won two bronze medals at the World Police and Fire Games, being held in China. Kiran is currently the Additional Inspector of Police at Cyberabad Police Comminssionerate.

Kiran won the medals in Tennis in the above-35 age category. The event was held between 8-17 August.

This isn’t the first time when Kiran has won medals at the World Police and Fire Games. Two years ago, he won the same number of bronze medals in the Tennis event.

“Being in the police department, it is difficult to get the time but our officers and the Commissioner of Police were very kind. I used to go to the stadium and practice and wherever I got the perfect place, I used to play tennis. I used to prepare mentally and focus on the services, I was having plans on how to play at the event and accordingly I adjusted and I got the result.” he told news agency ANI at the time.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAshes 2019 | Steve Smith's unorthodox technique leaves fans in splits Next StoryJustin Langer reveals what Steve Smith said after being hit by Jofra Archer's bouncer  