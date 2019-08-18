Telangana Policeman wins two medals at World Police and Fire Games

Image Source : TWITTER N Bose Kiran, who is currently the Additional Inspector of Police at Cyberabad Police Comminssionerate in Telangana, secured two medals at the recently-concluded World Police and Fire Games in China.

Kiran won the medals in Tennis in the above-35 age category. The event was held between 8-17 August.

This isn’t the first time when Kiran has won medals at the World Police and Fire Games. Two years ago, he won the same number of bronze medals in the Tennis event.

“Being in the police department, it is difficult to get the time but our officers and the Commissioner of Police were very kind. I used to go to the stadium and practice and wherever I got the perfect place, I used to play tennis. I used to prepare mentally and focus on the services, I was having plans on how to play at the event and accordingly I adjusted and I got the result.” he told news agency ANI at the time.