Teen golfer Arjun Bhati now sells his torn shoes, raises Rs 3.3 lakh for fight against COVID-19

Image Source : TWITTER/ARJUNBHATIGOLF 15-year-old golfer Arjun Bhati sold his torn shoe to race Rs. 3.3 lakh to aid fight against coronavirus.

Young golfer Arjun Bhati continued to contribute in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, managing to raise Rs 3.3 lakh this time by selling his torn shoes which he wore during his triumphant campaign at the 2018 Junior World Championship.

The 15-year-old from Greater Noida, who had earlier donated Rs 4.30 lakh by selling all his 102 trophies, has donated the money to PM-CARES Fund.

"The torn shoes with which I had won the trophy in the US at Jr GOLF WORLD CH.SHIP-2018- were taken by Uncle Vanish Pradhan ji for Rs 3,30,000, and I have donated the money to PMCARES.

"Whether we live or not, my country should stay, everyone has to be saved from Corona," Arjun tweeted in Hindi.

Arjun had earlier sold all his trophies, including three world junior golf championship titles and a national championship, to his relatives and friends of his parents to raise funds.

Many former and current star cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, Suresh Raina to Olympic medallists Mary Kom, P V Sindhu, Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt have contributed to the cause.

The coronavirus infection, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far killed close to 600 people and infected over 18,000 in India.

