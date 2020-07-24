South Korea set to allow fans back to stadium in limited-capacity

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES South Korea's basketball and football leagues returned after COVID-19 stoppage in May but fans had to be content with following the action at home.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Friday stated they are looking to welcome back spectators into stadiums in limited capacity from August.

The government is looking to restore a bit of normalcy after coronavirus pandemic hit the entire world hard and stopped all sport across the world.

According to a report in world.kbs.co.kr, Only 10 percent seats have been directed to be sold for matches as fans will have to maintain strict social distancing protocols.

"Many citizens who have been cheering via online are looking forward to entering the stadium again," PM Chung said during a government meeting on Friday.

Every spectator will be checked for temperature before entering the stadiums and wearing face masks have been made mandatory. Also, fans have been banned from eating and drinking during the games and also from excessive shouting.

Sports around the world is slowly and steadily finding its feet back after coronavirus stoppage. Football leagues in Europe were one of the first to return in the wake of global pandemic followed by hosts of other sports, all behind closed doors.

