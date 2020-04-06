Monday, April 06, 2020
     
  Shooting World Cup in Delhi cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The shooting world cup was originally scheduled to take place between March 15-26 in Delhi.

New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2020 18:44 IST
The shooting World Cup scheduled to be held in the national capital in May was on Monday cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Cup, originally scheduled to be held from March 15-26, was postponed to May barely four days before the start of the event.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic the New Delhi Organising Committee has been forced to cancel Rifle/Pistol and Shotgun World Cups. Both of these were due to take place in New Delhi," the sport's world governing body -- ISSF -- said in a statement.

It was decided to hold the tournament in two parts -- Rifle and Pistol competitions from May 5-12, while Shotgun competitions from June 2-9.

However, considering the situation, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) decided to cancel the tournament.

PTI had earlier reported that the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) was under pressure to not organise the tournament in the prevailing circumstances. 

