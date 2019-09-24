Runner mistakenly completes own half-marathon after mix-up with city name

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES A Massachusetts woman mistakenly signed up for the wrong half-marathon, and completed it inside a day - in a different city, a different country, and a different continent. (Representative Image)

Sheila Pereira, a woman from the United States, signed up for the Worcester City Half-Marathon, thinking that the event will take place in her hometown of Worcester in Massachusetts.

It was, however, being held across the Atlantic, in England.

In spite of the accidental signing up, Pereira ran the half-marathon within a single day. Her passion and spirit is being applauded by the people on social media.

The organizers of the original event also acknowledged Pereira's hard-work, and sent her a finisher's pack which includes a medal and a T-shirt.

British athlete Steve Cram, who was among the organizers of the half-marathon, has also extended his invitation to Pereira for the next edition of the event.

"We'd love to welcome Sheila in person next year - I don't know much about Worcester, Massachusetts, but Worcester, England, is a beautiful city and well worth a visit," Cram said.

Pereira, meanwhile, said that she hopes to take part in the actual event next time.

"Participating even though I was some distance from the Worcester City Runs [it] was awesome," she said.

"The love of running crosses boundaries and I hope to have the opportunity to take part in person in the future."