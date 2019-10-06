Image Source : GETTY IMAGE Sarita Devi bows out of World Women Boxing Championships

Former champion L Sarita Devi (60kg) was on Sunday knocked out of the World Women's Boxing Championships after being upstaged by Russia's Natalia Shadrina in the round of 32 here.

The fourth-seeded Indian, who got a first-round bye, frittered away a strong start to bow out with a 0-5 loss.

Sarita, a gold-medallist in the 2006 New Delhi edition of the showpiece, was chasing her maiden world medal in over a decade.

The Manipuri, who is also a multiple-time Asian champion, was in control in the opening three minutes, logging more punches against a seemingly withdrawn opponent.

However, Shadrina fought back in the next two rounds and surprised Sarita to get the judges' nod.

Sarita is also in the running to become a member of the International Boxing Association's first-ever athletes commission, which will be formalised at the ongoing event.

Saweety Boora (75kg) and Jamuna Boro (54kg) are the two Indians to have advanced to the pre-quarters so far after winning their opening bouts.