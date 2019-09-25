Sakshi Malik left in tears, questions on Bajrang Punia as Federation grills wrestlers, coaches

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has hit hard on the Indian wrestlers after their performances in the recently-concluded Wrestling Championships.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has hit hard on the wrestlers after their show in the World Championships. The Indian contingent returned with 1 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Bajrang Punia won his third bronze at the Worlds, but was questioned over his tactics by WFI President, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The president also posed questions to the coaches.

"I asked him how come Bajrang keeps giving easy leg holds? Bajrang’s opposition invariably gets hold of his legs for easy points. He then chases the game thereafter," Singh was quoted as saying by The Tribune.

Singh further said that he asked Bajrang’s coach, Shako Bentinidis the reason behind his wrestler repeating the same mistakes.

"It is there for all to see. He is committing the same errors that he has been committing for some time now, he has not been able to execute bharandaaz throw too. So I had to ask Bentinidis where was the progress he had promised?" Singh said.

"I asked them why are you here. They had no answer," Singh said. "We are seriously thinking to not send them in few of the weight categories for all the tournaments."

Sakshi Malik, who had a disappointing outing at the Worlds, was also criticized alongside the other wrestlers and coaches. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh revealed that Malik was left in tears after they posed the questions.

"She cried during the meeting so we decided to back off," Singh said.

Along with Bajrang, Vinesh Phogat, Rahul Aware and Ravi Dahiya won the bronze medal, while Deepak Punia brought home a silver. This was India’s best show at the World Championships since 2013.