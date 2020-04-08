Sai Praneeth donates Rs 4 lakh for fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Image Source : TWITTER- @PBLINDIALIVE File image of Sai Praneeth

2019 Badminton World Championship bronze medallist Sai Praneeth has made a donation of Rs 4 lakh to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Praneeth said that his donation is going to the relief funds put up by the Prime Minister and the Telangana Chief Minister.

"I contributed 3 lakhs for PM relief fund and 1 lakh for Telangana state CM relief fund as my part in this fight against covid-19 . Hope my contributions help the nation in this tough situation. @PMOIndia @narendramodi @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS," Praneeth tweeted.

Praneeth joins a plethora of sportspersons who have made financial contributions towards the fight against coronavirus. Badminton players have been at home, like all other sports persons due to the pandemic spread. Praneeth was assured of qualification to the Tokyo Olympics before the quadrennial event was postponed.

India recorded 773 coronavirus positive cases and 32 deaths in the past twenty-four hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

India's total count of corona positive cases stands at 5,194 with total deaths at 149.

As many as 1.21 lakh tests have been conducted so far, the Ministry said, adding the country has sufficient stock of hydroxychloroquine -- a key salt said to be effective against coronavirus.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary Union Health Ministry, said that 773 coronavirus cases and 32 deaths have been recorded since Tuesday. As many as 402 people have recovered.

Latest News on Coronavirus