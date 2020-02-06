Sachin Tendulkar to flag off New Delhi Marathon on February 23

Image Source : TWITTER/SACHIN_RT Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will flag off the New Delhi Marathon on February 23.

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar will flag off the New Delhi Marathon on February 23, with around 13,000 runners having already registered for the event.

The runners will take part in four different categories -- full marathon, half marathon, timed 10k and the 5k Swachh Bharat Run.

Organised by NEB Sports, the New Delhi Marathon is certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). The marathon is recognised as a National Marathon Championship by Athletics Federation of India.

The marathon will start off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with the route winding past historic landmarks like India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rajpath.