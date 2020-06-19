PV Sindhu, Vinesh Phogat to be part of IOC's Olympic Day celebrations

Image Source : GETTY IMAGE File image of PV Sindhu

Olympic silver medallist and badminton World Champion P.V. Sindhu and Asian Games gold medal-winning wrestler Vinesh Phogat will be part of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Olympic Day celebrations on June 23.

While Vinesh is featuring in a recorded compilation workout video featuring 23 different Olympians from around the world, Sindhu will be performing a live workout on Instagram with 22 other top athletes.

The live workouts will be seen across 20 time zones on the IOC's Instagram page. She will join the virtual event from her home in Hyderabad.

The video featuring Vinesh will be available on the Olympic Channel.

"Celebrating Olympic Day may feel very different from all previous years, but at the same time, on this Olympic Day, our message of the power of sport to bring hope and optimism to everyone resonates even stronger," said IOC President Thomas Bach in a statement.

"Let us join together to use this power of sport to prepare the postponed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as a moment of solidarity and resilience of humankind," he added.

The entire Olympic Movement has been mobilised to join the online activities on June 23.

The IOC and its partners, including Olympic Games Organising Committees for Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022, Paris 2024, Los Angeles 2028 and Milano-Cortina 2026, the National Olympic Committees (NOCs), International Federations (IFs), Worldwide Olympic Partners and rights-holding broadcasters, will be among those encouraging fans to join the virtual workouts.

