Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Other News
  5. PV Sindhu crashes out of Korea Open after first-round loss to Beiwen Zhang

PV Sindhu crashes out of Korea Open after first-round loss to Beiwen Zhang

Beiwen Zhang scripted a comeback victory to knock PV Sindhu out of the Korea Open.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2019 11:48 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu has been knocked out of Korea Open following her first-round loss to USA's Beiwen Zhang in Incheon on Wednesday.

The current world champion lost to the world no.10 21-7, 22-24, 15-21 in a contest that lasted over an hour.

It was a tough loss for the reigning world champion as she had a match point in the second game. But the American hung in their and closed out the match comfortably eventually. With the win, Beiwen snapped a three-match losing streak against the Indian.

This was a second successive early exit for Sindhu. The 24-year-old had crashed out of the China Open World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament as she went down fighting to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong last week. 


(With inputs from IANS)

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAnnoyed Real Madrid coach Zidane blames tight schedule for injuries Next StoryAiming for a comeback that's stronger than the setback: Jasprit Bumrah  