U.P. Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers Live Match Streaming: Watch Pro Kabaddi League live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports 1

Image Source : PKL WEBSITE U.P. Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers Live Match Streaming: Watch Pro Kabaddi League live online on Hotstar

U.P. Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming: U.P. Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers will meet each other in the first match on August 12 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. Here, you can find all the details on when and where to watch the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 game – U.P. Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers Live Match Streaming on Hotstar, and TV telecast on Star Sports.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U.P. Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers match?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League U.P. Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers match will be played on August 14 (Wednesday).

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U.P. Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers match be played?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League U.P. Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers match will be played in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U.P. Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers match begin?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League U.P. Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers match will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U.P. Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers match Streaming Online?

You can watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League U.P. Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers match streaming online on Hotstar.

Where can you watch the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U.P. Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers match on TV?

You can watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League U.P. Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.