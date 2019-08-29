Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju pay tribute to Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju paid tributes to the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary on Thursday, which is also the National Sports Day.

The honourable Prime Minister also launched the 'Fit India Movement' in New Delhi on the same day.

"On this day a great sportsperson was born, Major Dhyan Chand. He amazed the world with his fitness, stamina, and hockey stick," PM Modi said.

Rijiju also paid his tributes at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium after the legendary hockey player.

"Today everybody knows that National Sports Day is on the day of Dhyan Chand's birthday. He was our pride for a long time. He was the first Indian to go global and made India proud. He was known as the hockey wizard. I'm extremely delighted and feel proud today that all the former Olympian hockey players together paid tribute to Chand," Rijiju told reporters.

He also said that the 'Fit India Movement' will help India become a sporting powerhouse.

"I urged every Indian to join the 'Fit India Movement' which is going to be launched by PM Narendra Modi. We will develop a sports culture and fitness movement in India. We are a great sporting country but need to have a sporting powerhouse. We have to make sports as a way of life. To begin this movement on the birthday of Chand is the best tribute we can pay to him," he added.

Chand was born in 1905 and was known for his magical hockey skills and he was also a part of the Indian hockey team which won gold in the Olympics of 1928, 1932, and, 1936.