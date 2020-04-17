PGA tour plans to resume season in June, first four events set to take place behind closed doors

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas, slated for June 11-14, will be the first event on the revised schedule.

The PGA Tour is planning to resume the season in June with the first four events being closed to fans.

The Tour has been suspended since March 12 because of the global coronavirus pandemic which has brought the entire sporting calendar to a grinding halt.

"The health and safety of all associated with the PGA Tour and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role - responsibly - in the world's return to enjoying the things we love," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement on Thursday.

Then the tour will run through to December.

The RBC Heritage is due to be the second tournament back from June 18-21 -- the original dates for the US Open, which has been moved to September.

The Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands is slated to be held next from June 25-28, followed by the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit GC from July 2-5.

The Memorial Tournament, originally scheduled for June 4-7, will now take place from July 16-19.

The four events will be played without fans, and the tour said it will continue to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of health and government officials as the COVID-19 continues to spread around the globe.

