Saturday, November 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Other News
  5. Olympic Hockey Qualifiers: India women book Tokyo berth beating USA 6-5 on aggregate

Olympic Hockey Qualifiers: India women book Tokyo berth beating USA 6-5 on aggregate

This is the second time in a row that they have made it to the tournament proper despite a huge scare after the US led the hosts 4-0 at half-time.

PTI PTI
Bhubaneswar Updated on: November 02, 2019 20:11 IST
Olympic Hockey Qualifiers: India women book Tokyo berth beating USA 6-5 on aggregate
Image Source : @THEHOCKEYINDIA/TWITTER

Olympic Hockey Qualifiers: India women book Tokyo berth beating USA 6-5 on aggregate

The Indian women's hockey team sealed its place in next year's Olympic Games after beating USA 6-5 on aggregate despite losing the second match 1-4 in the double-leg FIH Qualifiers on Saturday.

After thrashing USA 5-1 on Friday, the Indian girls looked a pale shadow of themselves on Saturday as USA raced to a 4-0 lead in the first half, courtesy goals from Amanda Magadan (5th, 28th minutes), skipper Kathleen Sharkey (14th) and Alyssa Parker (20th). India's vital goal was scored by captain Rani Rampal in the 48th minute.

Indian women have participated in the 1980 Moscow Olympics and qualified again in Rio after 36 years.

This is the second time in a row that they have made it to the tournament proper despite a huge scare after the US led the hosts 4-0 at half-time. 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryVirat Kohli's absence opportunity for others to stand up, says Dean Jones Next StoryPakistan look to maintain top spot in ICC T20I rankings against red-hot Australia  