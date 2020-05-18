NBA legend Michael Jordan trainers sold for record USD 560,000 in online auction

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest player ever to play in the NBA and he remains one of the most marketable athletes on the face of this planet.

NBA legend Michael Jordan's trainers were sold for a record bid for a pair of shoe in an online auction recently.

Jordan wore these trainers during his rookie season with Chicago Bulls. The Nike Jordan 1's reportedly fetched a whopping amount of 463,000 pounds, beating the previous record held by Nike's 1972 Moon Shoes, reports BBC Sport.

During his time with the Chicago Bulls in the 90s, Jordan won six NBA titles and was also named finals' Most Valuable Player (MVP) on all six occasions.

For his exploits on the court, the Bulls retired Jordan's famed No. 23 jersey after he called time on his trophy-laden career.

He was also part of the US men's national teams that won Olympic golds in 1984 (Los Angeles) and 1992 (Barcelona) respectively.

