Mushtaque Ahmad resigns as Hockey India chief, Ningombam nominated new President

Hockey India Executive Board held an Emergent Executive Board meeting on Friday naming Manipur's Gyanendro Ningombam as the officiating President of Hockey India. This was following the resignation letter of Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad received by Hockey India on July 7 due to his personal and family commitments.

In the Hockey India Emergent Executive Board meeting convened where the resignation of Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad was accepted, the Hockey India Executive Board under the rules & regulations of the Hockey India constitution subsequently nominated and approved Hockey India's senior Vice President Gyanendro Ningombam as the new officiating President.

Prior to taking over the mantle in 2018, Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad served the national governing body in the capacity of Secretary General. Under his Presidentship, Hockey India went on to successfully host the prestigious FIH Men's World Cup in 2018 as well as the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in 2019 where both the men and women's teams qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Hockey India Executive Board expressed gratitude to Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad for his commitment shown towards the development of the sport.

Ningombam has for several years been associated with Manipur Hockey and has been instrumental in supporting talented players and the development of the sport at the grassroots level. He also served as the editor of Meeyam, an evening daily newspaper in Manipur. Ningombam has earlier served Manipur Hockey as its Chief Executive Officer from 2009 to 2014 pursuant to which he was elected as Vice President of Manipur Hockey from 2014-2018.

