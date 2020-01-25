MC Mary Kom conferred Padma Vibhushan, PV Sindhu awarded Padma Bhushan

Image Source : AP PV Sindhu and MC Mary Kom

Veteran Indian boxer and six-time world champion MC Mary Kom has been conferred the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian honour. On the other hand, world champion and Olympic silver medallist shuttler PV Sindhu has been awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian honour. The names of Padma winners were disclosed on Saturday evening, the eve of the Republic Day.

The Indian Sports Ministry had recommended both their names back in September last year. Mary Kom had previously won the Padma Bhushan in 2013 and Padma Shri back in 2006. On the other hand, in 2017, Sindhu was nominated for the same awards but failed to make it to the final list. She previously won the Padma Shri award in 2015. Apart from the two, veteran cricketer Zaheer Khan, Indian women hockey team skipper Rani Rampal, and shooter Jitu Rai has been awarded Padma Shri.

The other sportspersons who were named for Padma Shri are former Indian men's hockey player M P Ganesh, shooter Jitu Rai, former Indian women's football team captain Oinam Bembem Devi and archer Tarundeep Rai.