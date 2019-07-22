Image Source : @PROKABADDI/TWITTER Live Streaming VIVO Pro Kabaddi Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Season 7: When and where to watch Pune vs Haryana live Kabaddi match online

Live Streaming VIVO Pro Kabaddi Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Season 7: Haryana Steelers will take on Puneri Paltan in their first match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 7 in Hyderabad on Monday. In Season 6, Haryana Steelers finished sixth with 42 points while Puneri Paltan finished at the fourth place with 52 points. Haryana Steelers will be hoping for an improved performance this season with veteran Dharmaraj Cheralathan as the leader of their side. Cheralathan, who is one of India's most experienced players, captained the Patna Pirates to a title victory in the fourth season of PKL. He was also part of the World Cup-winning Indian team in 2016. Haryana will also bank on the insights and experience of India's kabaddi legend Rakesh Kumar, who is their coach. The two-time World Cup-winning player said that his players are very excited to start the season. Here are the details of When and Where to watch VIVO Pro Kabaddi Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers live match.

When is the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match will be played on July 22 (Monday).

Where will the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match be played?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match will be played in Hyderabad.

What time will the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match begin?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match will begin at 8.30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match Streaming Online?

You can watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match streaming online on Hotstar.

Where can you watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match on TV?

You can watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.