PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Championships final: Live Score & Updates of Sindhu vs Okuhara final

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Championships final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara BWF World Championships final match from Basel. PV Sindhu stood one win away from an elusive World Championships gold after entering a third successive final but B Sai Praneeth settled for bronze following his defeat to Kento Momota on Saturday. Sindhu, who had claimed successive silver in the last two editions of the prestigious tournament beside two bronze, was a picture of perfection as she outclassed World No. 3 and All England Champion Chen Yu Fei of China 21-7 21-14 in a 40-minute semifinal. The 24-year-old Olympic silver medallist will take on Japan's World No. 4 Nozomi Okuhara in the summit showdown on Sunday. Two years ago, Okuhara had robbed off the Indian the title after an epic battle that went down as one of the greatest contests in badminton history.

Live Score and Updates PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Championships final:

15.30 IST: The battle is on between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara