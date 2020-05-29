Life, health priority over National Games, says Goa Sports Minister

Image Source : TWITTER/BABUAJGAONKAR Goa sports minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has said that the National Games will be held once the health crisis subsides.

Lives and health of people takes top priority over the National Games, Goa's Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said on Friday, while reassuring that while the 36th National Games had to be postponed on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, they would eventually be held after the health crisis subsides.

"National Games will eventually be held in Goa, but it had to be delayed because of this pandemic. We are not in a position to take any risk. Taking care of lives and health should be the first priority, the Games can follow," Ajgaonkar told reporters in Panaji.

"The Games will take place because we have created infrastructure for it. But we cannot say for certain as to when the Games will be organised. Nothing can be said until a vaccine (for Covid-19) is invented or a solution is found to the crisis," Ajgaonkar said.

The Indian Olympic Association as well as the Goa government on Thursday, had announced the indefinite postponement of the National Games, which were due to begin on October 20 on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

