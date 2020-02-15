Kiren Rijiju calls Indian man who ran 100 metres 'faster than Usain Bolt' for SAI trials

Image Source : TWITTER/DAYAKAMPR Sports minister Kiren Rijiju has called Srinivas Gowda for trials under 'top SAI coaches'.

Indian Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda, who made headlines for running the distance of 100 metres in 9.55 seconds, is all set to undergo trials under 'top SAI coaches', sports minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday. Gowda broke the record for the fastest run in Kambala - a sport in Karnataka in which the farmers run with a pair of buffaloes on slush tracks.

Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"I'll call Karnataka's Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches. There's lack of knowledge in masses about the standards of Olympics especially in athletics where ultimate human strength & endurance are surpassed. I'll ensure that no talents in India is left out untested," Rijiju said.

Gowda reportedly completed the 142m race in just 13.42s, setting the new record.

His run drew comparisons with Usain Bolt, who currently holds the tag of the fastest man on earth. Bolt ran the distance of 100 metres in merely 9.58 seconds during the 2009 IAAF World Championships. However, Gowda remains humble when asked about the comparisons.

"People are comparing me to Usain Bolt. He is a world champion, I am only running in a slushy paddy field," Gowda told ANI.