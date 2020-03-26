On Duty: Kabaddi star Ajay Thakur patrols in Himachal Pradesh during coronavirus lockdown

Image Source : @AJAYTHAKURKABADDI Ajay Thakur

Former Indian Kabaddi captain and a legend of the game, Ajay Thakur has been seen performing his police duties in Himachal Pradesh amid the 21-day lockdown period that India is undergoing to slow down the rapid increase in coronavirus pandemic.

The veteran athlete, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with the Himachal Pradesh Police, was spotted patrolling in Bilaspur town in the state. He even shared pictures and a video captioning it as "On Duty".

"There is still time for you all to stay at home and also tell others. Cooperate with the administration. Only then it's possible," Ajay Thakur wrote on Instagram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a 21-day lockdown as India fights against the novel virus that had affected over 600 people and causing the death of 16 others.

All cricket and sporting activities have been suspended while major events like French Open and the Tokyo Olympics 2020 have been postponed. While French Open, scheduled to begin from May 24 onwards, has been shifted to end of September this year, the organising committee of the Tokyo Olympics postponed the Games until next summer.