John Abraham congratulates real life Batla House hero for winning bronze at ISSF World Masters

Bollywood actor John Abraham congratulated DCP Special Cell Sanjeev Kumar Yadav for bagging bronze at the ISSF World Masters Shooting Championship in Suhl, Germany.

Abraham, who donned the role of Sanjeev Kumar in the recently released movie Batla House, took to twiiter to congratulate his dear friend.

"Congrats to my Dear friend DCP Special Cell Sanjeev Kumar Yadav for winning bronze at the 25 meter centre fire pistol event at the ISSF world masters shooting championship Suhl Germany. Proud of you. Jab goliyan chalti hai...toh anything is possible," Abraham tweeted.

Batla House released earlier this year starring John in a lead role and was written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Nikkhil Advani. The movie was inspired by the Batla House encounter case that took place in 2008. He played the lead role of Sanjay Kumar, which was inspired from Sanjeev Kumar.

The film shows the encounter and the its aftermath and how Sanjay struggled to catch the fugitives and proved that the encounter was real and not fake as he was being hated by the nation for his actions and struggling with stress disorder.

Batla House was released in India on 15 August, 2019 and has already earned over 100 crore worldwide.