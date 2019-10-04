Image Source : TWITTER- @BFI_OFFICIAL Jamuna Boro gives India winning start in Women's World Boxing Championships

Jamuna Boro on Friday got India's Women's World Boxing Championships off to a good start by beating Mongolia's Michidmaa Erdenedalai 5-0 in her 54 kg first round bout.

Boro recovered from a slow start to take the bout by a unanimous decision.

"I am happy that I was able to give us a good start. My next bout is on October 9 against Algeria. I will try to do well against her. My target is to win gold and I will do my best to achieve it," said Boro.

She will next face Algerian fifth seed and defending champion Ouidad Sfouh in the pre-quarterfinals in what will be a tricky bout for her.

This is the first time that Boro is participating at the Worlds. She took her time to adjust but was pretty much unstoppable once she stopped going. Her combinations found their target and she was dominant in the final three minutes.

On Saturday, Neeraj (57 kg) and Saweety Boora (75 kg)will be presenting the Indian challenge. While Neeraj will be facing China's Qiao Jieru, Saweety will face Mongolia's Myagmarjargal Munkhbat in the opening round.