Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Manu Bhaker

India's Manu Bhaker wins gold in women's 10m Air Pistol event with new junior world record score of 244.7.

The 17-year-old had already won a Youth Olympics Gold and Asian Championship Gold prior to this. She also confirmed her spot in next year's Tokyo Games earlier this year.

This was India's first gold in the competition this year.



However, Yashaswini Deswal finished sixth in the competition.

More to follow...