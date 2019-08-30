ISSF World Cup: Abhishek Verma wins gold, India at top of medal tally

Image Source : TWITTER/SPORTSGRAM India added another gold and silver on Thursday at the ISSF World Cup, courtesy Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Choudhary in the 10m Air Pistol event.

Abhishek Verma won the gold medal and Saurabh Chaudhary the bronze, in a dominant display by Indian shooters in the men's 10m air pistol event of the World Cup here.

Verma shot 244.2 in the eight-man finals, while Chaudhary's 221.9 was good enough to get him the bronze.

The silver medal went to Turkey's Ismail Keles, who aggregated 243.1 in the season's fourth ISSF World Cup for rifle and pistol shooters.

India have already exhausted the maximum Olympic quotas available per country in this event, with both Verma and Chaudhary securing the quotas in the previous qualifying events.

In the qualifications, Saurabh Chaudhary was fourth with 584 points and Verma entered the finals in fifth position with 582 points, while Gaurav Rana was 44th with 571.

In the overall medal tally this year, India are comfortably at the top with 14 gold medals, 3 silver and a bronze. China, who are second, have won 7 gold medals so far.

The young Elavenil Valarivan opened India's account with a gold in the women's 10m air rifle event on the opening day.

Sanjeev Rajput then claimed a silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final to secure India's Olympic quota.

Verma and Chaudhary ended the second day of competitions on a high note for India.