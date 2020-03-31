IOA mulls releasing funds to National Sports Federations if they promise to fulfill norms

Image Source : IANS IOA president Narinder Batra

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is considering releasing financial grants to those National Sports Federations (NSF) and State Olympic Associatons (SOA) who are yet to submit documents for the same.

IOA president Narinder Batra said in a letter addressed to Presidents and Secretary Generals of all NSFs and SOAs that he is "requesting and seeking approval of IOA EC (Executive Committee), Chair & Members Finance Committee, Secretary General and Treasurer" to release the funds provided that members who have not submitted the documents give an undertaking to "fulfill the norms" for receiving the grant.

"IOA has been providing financial assistance/grant to its affiliated NSF's and SOA's for the year 2018 -19 and has so far released funds to those members that have submitted the required documents," Batra further said.

"It has been observed that quite a few NSF's/SOA's have yet not submitted their required documents for releasing the grant.

"As the whole country is in lock-down due to the outbreak of COVID-19, in IOA we understand that the submission of the required documents will take time from your end."

Earlier, Batra thanked the NSFs for their contributions towards the PM-CARES fund that has been setup to aid in the fight against coronavirus. "Thank you for your support towards our national duty. We look up to other NSFs and state Olympic associations to also come forward in hour of need, the contributions can be deposited directly by you in the PM Cares Fund under intimation to us," he said.