IOA considering suspension of Chinese sponsorship in wake of India-China border clash

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is open to cutting ties with Chinese company Li Ning, which currently sponsors the kits of the athletes. IOA treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey said that there will be an executive meeting to take a decision on the same.

"Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has an agreement with Chinese company Li Ning. The company sponsors kits of our players. We will call a meeting of our executive to take a decision to suspend the agreement," said Pandey in Lucknow, as quoted by ANI.

The Anti-China sentiments are running high in the country after the first clash at the India-China border in more than four decades left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead. The clash took place in the Galwan valley.

Insisting that they are "with the country", IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta had earlier said the Olympic body is mulling boycotting Chinese sponsors like 'Li Ning' with whom they have sponsorships deal till the Tokyo Olympics.

"We have an agreement with Li Ning till Tokyo Olympics as a kitting partner. But the country comes first and IOA is no different on this. If the members feel so the General House can take decision (to snap ties)," Mehta told PTI.

"IOA is with the country."

The IOA had signed a deal with Li-Ning in May 2018 and as per the agreement, the Chinese company would be supplying Indian athletes' kits worth an estimated Rs 5 to 6 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

