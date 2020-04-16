International Weightlifting Federation chief Tamas Ajan resigns amid corruption probe

Image Source : GETTY The statement by the federation noted an independent investigation is ongoing into the allegations made by German broadcaster ARD in a report in January.

International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) president Tamas Ajan has resigned amid allegations of corruption and doping violations made in a documentary earlier this year.

"The IWF thanks Tamas Ajan for more than four decades of service to weightlifting, and most notably for his work in recent years to ensure an anti-doping programme which meets the standards of the IOC and WADA is in place," said IWF Acting President Ursula Papandrea in a statement on Wednesday. "We can now begin the work of determining a fresh path towards achieving the full potential of our sport."

The statement by the federation noted an independent investigation is ongoing into the allegations made by German broadcaster ARD in a report in January.

"I offered the best of my life to our beloved sport," said Ajan who served the organisation for 43 years.

"When health circumstances related to the pandemic allow, holding elections would enable a new generation to start work as soon as possible on ensuring a bright future for the sport we love."

"In these difficult and uncertain times, the IWF is determined to provide clarity over qualifying for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics to weightlifters everywhere," said Papandrea.

"Our athletes are our first priority and they are currently facing significant challenges and disruption. We therefore want to ease the burden on them and ensure that we are providing them with further details about how we will deliver a safe and fair qualification process."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage