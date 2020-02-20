Image Source : TWITTER Former India hockey captain Suraj Lata Devi files domestic violence case against husband

Former Indian women's hockey team captain Suraj Lata Devi has registered a police complaint against her husband, accusing him of physical assault and mental torture over dowry issues, the police said.

"My husband Shanta Singh ridiculed me when I brought all the medals and photos that I had won on the day of my marriage and had remarked 'what use would it serve'," she said at a press conference here, adding that she was subjected to harassment by her husband from the time they got married in 2005 with dowry being the primary reason.

"I never wanted the matter to become public. However, there is a limit to someone's patience and tolerance," she said.

Suraj Lata said that she always thought her husband's behaviour would change, but after he assaulted her at Kapurthala in Punjab in November last year while she was officiating at a tournament, she told to herself that it was enough.

Suraj Lata's husband has been booked under various sections of the IPC, including Section 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty).

Suraj Lata had filed the complaint with the Manipur Police in January, which was then forwarded to Sultanpur Lodhi police station in Punjab as the incident of violence had occurred there.

Under Suraj Lata, Indian women's hockey team had won three international tournaments -- 2002 Commonwealth Games, 2003 Afro-Asian Games and Asia Cup in 2004.