Decision to postpone Tokyo Olympics 2020 was hard to take, admits IOC president Thomas Bach

Image Source : GETTY President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach

The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday that the decision to postpone the Olympic games this summer was "very hard to take."

Speaking to journalists, Bach said the postponed Tokyo Olympics could be held in the spring of 2021.

But he added that the sports calendar of 33 international federations has been affected and that the committee needed "some time to take the right decision in the interest of everybody."

The IOC and Japanese organisers announced on Tuesday that the Games were being delayed until next year because of the worsening effect of the coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

Bach indicated that a task force would now look at all options in 2021 for rescheduling.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.