COVID-19 forces Sports Authority of Assam to suspend all coaching activities in state

The Sports Authority of Assam on Monday suspended all coaching activities in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused massive upheaval across the world.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the growing concerns around the COVID-19 situation in India, where more than 100 people have so far tested positive and two have died.

The global death toll has crossed 6,000 and the number of infected is over 1,60,000.

"Sports Authority of Assam suspends its coaching activities in the wake of #COVID- 19. Closes down swimming pool and gyms," Sports Authority of Assam's director general Onkar Kedia tweeted.

Kedia has in the past served as Special DG, SAI.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to either cancellation or postponement of all sports events the world over.

Some of the big events to have been put on hold or cancelled include club football leagues in Europe, the NBA in the USA, a Formula One race in Australia, tennis tournaments and cricket's hugely popular Indian Premier League back home.

Other cricket series from across the world have also been cancelled.

The affliction has also cast serious doubts over this year's Tokyo Olympics with Japan being one of the countries most affected.