BWF Rankings: PV Sindhu drops to 6th but Parupalli Kashyap breaks into top-25

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian shuttler PV Sindhu dropped to sixth position following poor outings in the China Open and Korea Open, but Parupalli Kashyap jumped to 25th position after the semifinal finish in Korea.

World champion P V Sindhu slipped a place to the sixth spot after a poor run in the last two weeks but former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap continued his good run, breaking into the top 25 in the latest BWF ranking on Tuesday.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, who made early exits at the China Open and Korea Open, dropped to world no 6 spot after five months and the former world no 2 shuttler will look to make amends at the Denmark Open and French Open.

Former world no 6, Kashyap was rewarded for his creditable semifinal finish at last week's Korea Open Super 500 event as he improved five places to reach the world no 25 spot.

"I am feeling good. I need to maintain fitness and keep working hard. May be, now top 20 by year end can be possible," Kashyap said.

Saina Nehwal remained static at world no 8 spot despite her opening round loss at Korea, where she had to battle a stomach ailment.

Among other Indians, Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma improved a place each to occupy the world no 9, 12 and 17th spots respectively.

Thailand Open winners Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remained at the 12th spot in men's doubles, while Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, who had finished runners-up at Maldives, gained a spot to reach 19th position.