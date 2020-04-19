Boxing Federation of India conducts special mental fitness classes for boxers

Image Source : @BFI_OFFICIAL Boxing Federation of India (BFI)

Continuing with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Sports Ministry's efforts to keep players fit and motivated as the world fights the COVID-19 pandemic by staying at home, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) became the first national federation to conduct a highly enriching session on Mental Fitness & Emotional Well-Being on Sunday, which was attended by 374 boxers and coaches from all over India.

Samir Parikh, Director, Fortis National Mental Health Program and Divya Jain, Sports Psychologist, Head of Psychological Services, Fortis Healthcare, discussed in this interactive session pressing issues like match day anxiety, training in absence of coach and most importantly how to maintain well-being during such uncertain times.

The experts also discussed tips on positivity and mindfulness. Commending the initiative taken by BFI, Parikh said: "It is so important that the BFI is giving emphasis to mental conditioning and wellness in these times. It's a very good initiative that needs to happen at all levels as a continuous effort." While social distancing is the need of the hour, it is important for boxers not to deviate from their goals.

Routine lifestyle should be followed keeping in mind the sleep and wake cycle, training time, eating habits, besides which meditation and relaxation by listening to music should be incorporated as well. Following the coaches' instructions on BFI's E-Pathshala is essential to keep oneself fit and healthy and to keep up the positive spirit.

To overcome the matchday anxiety, the pugilists should keep themselves relaxed ahead of a match by listening to soothing music and not think about the outcome of the bout to eliminate all the tension from the mind. Believing in being the best is crucial before entering the ring.

Divya Jain added: "Success in sport and other fields is not just about your technical skill base but also mental conditioning and as a player, you need to stay focused, confident and positive. Also, just like you devote time for physical training it is equally important that we devote time for mental conditioning as well."

With no tournament or camp in action, BFI started the E-Pathshala for its boxers across all age categories including the Olympic-bound players. While regular physical coaching sessions for the ones at the camp are already on in full flow, today's mental fitness session was targeted to engage with the boxers and coaches to make it a more interactive session, addressing various questions and issues that boxers or coaches face while training. The session received a huge response.

