Image Source : @HIMANTABISWA/TWITTER Badminton Association of India announces Rs 20 Lakh cash reward for World Champion PV Sindhu

Badminton Association of India announces Rs 20 Lakh cash reward for World Champion PV Sindhu

Badminton Association of India on Sunday announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth for their historic feats in the World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

"BAI President @himantabiswa announces cash award of Rs 20 lakh for World Champion @Pvsindhu1 and 5 lakh for @saiprneeth92 for their historic performance at the #bwfworldchampionship2019," tweeted BAI.

While Sindhu became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold, Praneeth ended a 36-year wait after Prakash Padukone's feat to secure a bronze for the country in men's singles.

The Olympic silver-medallist Indian won 21-7 21-7 in the final that lasted just 38 minutes.

Two years after being robbed off the gold by Okuhara in an epic 110-minute final at Glasgow that was considered as one of the greatest battles in badminton history, Sindhu finally exorcised the ghost of that heart-wrenching loss with a completely dominating win over the same opponent.

"Last time, I lost in the final, before that also I lost in the final, so it is a very important win for me. I want to thank the crowd for supporting me. I won it for my country and I am very proud being an Indian," Sindhu said after the match.