Badminton Association of India announces Rs 20 Lakh cash reward for World Champion PV Sindhu
Badminton Association of India on Sunday announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth for their historic feats in the World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.
"BAI President @himantabiswa announces cash award of Rs 20 lakh for World Champion @Pvsindhu1 and 5 lakh for @saiprneeth92 for their historic performance at the #bwfworldchampionship2019," tweeted BAI.
While Sindhu became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold, Praneeth ended a 36-year wait after Prakash Padukone's feat to secure a bronze for the country in men's singles.
The Olympic silver-medallist Indian won 21-7 21-7 in the final that lasted just 38 minutes.
Two years after being robbed off the gold by Okuhara in an epic 110-minute final at Glasgow that was considered as one of the greatest battles in badminton history, Sindhu finally exorcised the ghost of that heart-wrenching loss with a completely dominating win over the same opponent.
"Last time, I lost in the final, before that also I lost in the final, so it is a very important win for me. I want to thank the crowd for supporting me. I won it for my country and I am very proud being an Indian," Sindhu said after the match.