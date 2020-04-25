Asian Games gold medalist Dingko Singh airlifted to Delhi for cancer treatment

Image Source : TWITTER Dingko Singh headed to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in an ambulance, straight from the airport.

Asian Games Gold Medallist Dingko Singh was on Saturday flown in from Imphal to Delhi by SpiceJets air ambulance service for his liver cancer treatment. At a time when no airline is operational due to lockdown, the airline provided the air ambulance service free of charge to the Padma awardee,

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet and President, Boxing Federation of India, said, "I am to happy share that Dingko, our champion boxer, has reached Delhi and has been taken to hospital for further treatment. SpiceJet is honoured to have provided its air ambulance service to our national hero and fly him to Delhi for his treatment and we wish him a speedy recovery."

The decorated boxer along with his wife, Ngangom Babai Devi flew from Imphal. The decision to fly Dingko to Delhi in an air ambulance was taken by Ajay Singh.

The 41-year-old former boxer reached the capital on Saturday evening (6:15pm) and headed to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in an ambulance, straight from the airport.

Boxing Federation of India will be keeping a close watch on the boxing legend's treatment and progress.

