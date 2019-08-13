Aishwarya Pissay becomes 1st Indian to win a World Title in Motorsports

Image Source : TWITTER/SPORTSHONOURS 23-year-old Aishwarya Pissay created history when he became the first Indian to lift a motorsport world title. She won the FIM World Cup after the final round in Hungary.

23-year-old Aishwarya Pissay became the first Indian to win a motorsport world title. She won the FIM World Cup in women’s category after the final round of the competition in Varpalota, Hungary. The event was organized by the International Motorcycle Federation.

Pissay won the first round of the championship in Dubai, finished third in Portugal, fifth in Spain and fourth in Hungary to win the World Cup on aggregate score.

Going into the final round, the Bengaluru-based driver was in a neck-to-neck fight against Rita Vieira of Portugal. Aishwarya had 52 points, while Vieira had scored 45 points. The Indian biker won 13 points, while Vieira won 16, but Aishwarya won on the total score.

“It`s absolutely overwhelming. I am out of words. After what happened last year, my first international season, when I crashed in Spain Baja and suffered career-threatening injuries, to come out and win the championship, is a great feeling,” Aishwarya said after the win.

Historic feat for Aishwarya Pissay as she becomes India's 1st ever FIM World Cup Champion, hearty congratulations to her!@misspissay#BlueRising #MotorSports #FIM pic.twitter.com/BV5ztntNt9 — Indian Sports Honours (@sportshonours) August 12, 2019

The Federation of Motor Sports Club of India, the official governing body at national level for motorsports, also congratulated Aishwarya for her stellar achievement.

“Aishwarya Pissay of TVS clinches the Fim Baja World Cup 2019 Women's Category. She finished 4th in the Hungary Round which concluded today. #Fmsci congratulates India's first #FIM World Cup champion,” wrote FMSCI on their official Twitter profile.