Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2022 India vs South Korea Live Streaming semifinal: When and where to watch Live

India vs South Korea Live Streaming: Get full details on when and where to watch Women's Hockey Asia Cup Live Streaming Online and TV telecast.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 26, 2022 15:26 IST
india women's hockey team
Image Source : HOCKEY INDIA

File photo of India women's hockey team.

India vs South Korea Live After suffering an unexpected 0-2 loss against Japan in their last game, defending champions India would look for an error-free outing against Korea in the semifinals of women's Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Wednesday.Top seeded India started their campaign on a resounding note, blanking Malaysia 9-0 before being stunned by reigning Asian Games champions Japan 0-2 in their next match.

India, however, raised their game by leaps and bounds to thrash a lowly Singapore 9-1 and qualify for the last-four round behind Pool A toppers Japan. On Wednesday, Savita Punia-led women's team, ranked ninth in the world, would seek an encore against the nimble-footed Koreans, placed 11th in the FIH rankings. (PTI)

Asia Cup 2022: India vs South Korea Semifinal Schedule

Semifinal 1

Timings 6:00 PM IST

Live Streaming India vs South Korea will be telecast live on the website watch.hockey or can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar as well.

