When and where to watch the Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live on TV and stream online in India?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for yet another edition of the men’s FIH Hockey World Cup. It has been over 50 years since the Indian team won the tournament, and the side will be looking to break their streak as they take centre stage in the upcoming edition of the competition.

Under the coaching of Craig Fulton, India will hope to put in their best performance in the event. Notably, under Fulton, the side managed to win an Olympic bronze in Paris in 2024.

Interestingly, a total of 16 teams will feature in the tournament, and the men’s edition will be taking place alongside the women’s World Cup. The games will be held in the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium, and the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, India midfielder Manpreet Singh came forward and talked about his ambitions with the side in the World Cup, talking about how he is missing a World Cup and would love to add that to his collection.

"This World Cup means a lot to me because it's my fourth edition. We have won back-to-back Olympic medals, but a World Cup medal is still missing. Every player dreams of having both. For me, this could be my last WorldCup, so I am approaching it with that mindset. I am determined to achieve what we haven't yet. The team has the experience and the talent to go all the way,” Manpreet Singh told JioHotstar.

Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 – Broadcast details

When will the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 begin?

The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will begin on Saturday, August 15th.

At what time will India play their first game at the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026?

The Indian team's first game at the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Where is India’s first game at the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 being played?

India’s first game at the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 is being played at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

Where can you watch the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast for the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming for the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will be available on JioHotstar.

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