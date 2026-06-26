When and where to watch India vs Pakistan Hockey clash in FIH Pro League on TV and live stream?

London:

India have another opportunity to finish their FIH Pro League campaign on a positive note when they take on Pakistan in London on Friday, June 26. With only two matches left in the competition, Craig Fulton's side will be looking for a stronger defensive display after narrowly missing out against England in their previous outing.

The Indian team pushed England all the way before the contest was decided in a shootout. The match ended 2-2 after regulation time, thanks to Dilpreet Singh's brace in the 10th and 58th minutes. David Goodfield and Nicholas Bandurak scored England's goals. The hosts held their nerve in the shootout, winning 4-1. Harmanpreet Singh converted India's only attempt, while Sukhjeet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad were unable to find the target. Thomas Sorsby, James Albery and captain Zachary Wallace all scored for England.

The quick turnaround leaves India with little time to regroup before another meeting with Pakistan. The arch-rivals crossed paths earlier this week in a high-scoring encounter that ended in India's favour. Abhishek, Nilakanta Sharma, Sukhjeet Singh and Rajinder Singh were on the scoresheet in the 4-3 victory. Pakistan remained competitive throughout by converting three penalty corners.

That aspect of India's game will once again be under the spotlight. The team has conceded multiple goals from penalty corners in successive matches against Pakistan and England and that’s slightly concerning ahead of the big match. Tightening up in those situations could be one of the priorities heading into Friday's contest.

India currently have 14 points from 14 matches and sit second from the bottom of the standings. Pakistan are yet to register a point after losing all 14 games. After Friday's fixture, India will close their Pro League campaign against England on June 28 before turning their attention to the World Cup and the Asian Games.

India vs Pakistan Hockey Broadcast Details

When is the India vs Pakistan FIH Pro League match?

The India vs Pakistan match will be played on Friday, June 26.

At what time does the India vs Pakistan match begin?

The India vs Pakistan match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Pakistan match being held?

The first India vs Pakistan match will be played in London.

Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan match on TV in India?

The India vs Pakistan match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1.

Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan match online in India?

Indian fans can watch the India vs Pakistan match live on JioHotstar.

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