Varinder Singh, Olympic medallist hockey player passes away

Varinder Singh, Olympic and World Cup medallist, who was an integral part of some of India's memorable victories in the 1970s, passes away in Jalandhar on Tuesday morning. He was 75.

"Varinder Singh's achievements will be remembered by the hockey fraternity worldwide," Hockey India mourning the death of Singh said in a release.

Varinder was part of the gold medal-winning Indian team at the 1975 men's Hockey World Cup in Kuala Lumpur. This remains India's only gold medal at the prestigious tournament where the country had beaten arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in the final.

Varinder was also part of the bronze medal-winning team at the 1972 Munich Olympics and the silver medal at 1973 World Cup in Amsterdam.

He also had to his credit a silver medal at the 1974 and 1978 Asian Games, respectively. The Indian hockey stalwart also featured in the 1975 Montreal Olympics.

In 2007, Varinder was conferred with the prestigious Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award.

